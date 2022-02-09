Mariner LLC Buys 191,243 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,243 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $331,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,653. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

