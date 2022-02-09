TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,012,215 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,435,000. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for about 1.3% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $12,544,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $14,540,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $13,086,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 354,715 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 9,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

