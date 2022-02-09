The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 162,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.