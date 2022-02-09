The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 162,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.
TCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.
