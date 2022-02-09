Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,896 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STNE. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 292,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,464. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.