Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,574,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,824,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after buying an additional 666,645 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 137,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

