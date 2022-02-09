Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Match Group accounts for 3.5% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,247,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,403,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 67,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,920. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

