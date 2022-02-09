Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.36. 58,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,015. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

