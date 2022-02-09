Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 9167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

