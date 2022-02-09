Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 14,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,396,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

