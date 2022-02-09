Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Down 3.1%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66. 587,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,734,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 294.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 740,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 552,231 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,817,000 after buying an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

