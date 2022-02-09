Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.75

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 115972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

