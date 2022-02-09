TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $204,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. 218,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,961. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

