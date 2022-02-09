AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. 10,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

