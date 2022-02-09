AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. 10,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
