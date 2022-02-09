TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of SSAAU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,687. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.