Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Everipedia has a market cap of $103.16 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.61 or 0.07240487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.58 or 0.99741081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,445,376 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

