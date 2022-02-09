Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $982,350.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $29.31 million and $982,350.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.51 or 0.07260647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00315001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00782961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00415801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00230142 BTC.

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,532,402,555 coins and its circulating supply is 8,918,152,555 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

