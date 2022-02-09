Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 18,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $173.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

