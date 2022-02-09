Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.08). ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

