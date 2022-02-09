iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,249,448 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $21.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 427,266 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 394,598 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,316,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

