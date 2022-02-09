iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,249,448 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $21.70.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.