Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $46.62

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.62, but opened at $44.80. Yum China shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 9,107 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Yum China by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 126,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,920,000 after purchasing an additional 351,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 932,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

