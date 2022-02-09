Sandra Pianalto Buys 243 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.89. 46,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
