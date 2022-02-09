CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 57.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 175.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in CSX by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 276,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,162,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

