Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 146,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

