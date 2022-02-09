Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 58,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,632. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

