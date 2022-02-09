Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.88. 14,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

