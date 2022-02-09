Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,774 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,873. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $294.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

