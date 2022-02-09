DHT Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

DHT has increased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 10,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.50 and a beta of -0.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DHT by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

