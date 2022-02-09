Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOVF. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

