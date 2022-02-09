Zacks Investment Management Acquires 5,514 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 245,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.18. 29,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,481. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.62 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

