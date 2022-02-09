Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

