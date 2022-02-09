Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

