Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.32. The stock had a trading volume of 204,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,570. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.19 and its 200-day moving average is $455.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

