Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%.

Isoray stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,915. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

