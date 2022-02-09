49,362 Shares in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Acquired by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Tilly’s comprises about 0.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,877. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.