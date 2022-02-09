Khrom Capital Management LLC Buys 24,000 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up 7.3% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 838.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,444. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.