Clarus Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 346,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.