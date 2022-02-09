Clarus Group Inc. Sells 873 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

WMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

