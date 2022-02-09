Marathon Capital Management Has $351,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,671.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.