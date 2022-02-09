QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. QuinStreet updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 49,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

