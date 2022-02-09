The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 179,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $428.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

