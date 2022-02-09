The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
The Container Store Group stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 179,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $428.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.
