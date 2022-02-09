BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

BP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 718,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. BP has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

