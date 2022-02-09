Clarus Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,992 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 134,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

