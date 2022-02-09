Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 billion-$7.66 billion.

CHT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,702. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

