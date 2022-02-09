Mariner LLC Acquires 22,975 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.64% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $203,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. 3,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,024. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

