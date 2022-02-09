Mariner LLC Trims Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $86,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.