Impactive Capital LP Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up about 12.2% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Impactive Capital LP owned 2.82% of KBR worth $155,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in KBR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after buying an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,115. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

