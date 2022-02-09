Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $71,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. 154,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.