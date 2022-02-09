Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,620. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$5.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

