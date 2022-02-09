173,830 Shares in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Acquired by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,524,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMGO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
