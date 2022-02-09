Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.